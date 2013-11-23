Icy motorway in South Lanarkshire closed after accidents
The main motorway between Scotland and England was closed for more than three hours after a spate of minor accidents.
Three people were hurt, although their injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Five ambulances were deployed, along with two air ambulances.
Police closed the M74 in South Lanarkshire in both directions on a stretch around Abington. Officers said the closure was the result of the weather conditions.
By 10:19 the motorway had been re-opened.
