Police appeal over missing Jodie and James Carmichael
Police want to trace a vulnerable missing woman who is believed to be in the company of her ex-partner, who has also been reported missing.
Jodie Carmichael, 33, was last seen at Lanark Health Centre on 12 November. She has a medical condition and police are concerned for her well-being.
She is believed to be with, James Carmichael, 49, who was last seen on 9 November at a hostel where he resides.
Police believe they may be in the Ayr area and have appealed for information.
Jodie Carmichael is described as white, Scottish, about 4ft 10in tall, of slim build with short hair.
She is thought to be wearing a pink t-shirt and pink tracksuit top.
'Significant inquiries'
James Carmichael is described as white, Scottish, 5ft 8in tall, with short receding brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue outdoor jacket with grey sleeves, dark denim jeans and a dark scarf.
Insp Derek Hamilton, of Police Scotland, said: "We are carrying out significant inquiries to trace Jodie and ensure her well-being.
"She has a current medical condition and we have concerns she may be becoming increasingly vulnerable.
"We believe she is most likely with James Carmichael in the Ayr area.
"I would urge anyone with any information about her current whereabouts, or anyone who has seen Jodie or James Carmichael since 12th November to contact police as soon as possible."