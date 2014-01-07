Lawrence Patrick pleads insanity over Alexander Glassford bus death
A man who is accused of murdering a grandfather on a bus in Glasgow is claiming he was insane at the time.
Lawrence Patrick, 46, is charged with fatally stabbing Alexander Glassford, 59, on board a First bus near Yoker Ferry Road on 12 August last year.
At the High Court in Glasgow, his QC Brian McConnachie entered a not guilty plea and lodged a special defence of insanity.
Judge Lord Turnbull set a trial due to begin in March this year.
Patrick is currently detained at the State Hospital in Carstairs.
