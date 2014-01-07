West Dunbartonshire Council alert over cold meat product
- Published
West Dunbartonshire Council has issued a safety alert over a cold meat product which could cause food poisoning.
The cooked and sliced meat, produced by Village Park Meats Ltd, may have been supplied to shops in the area.
Some batches have been recalled after the firm found inadequate controls were in place to prevent the growth of toxic bacterium Clostridium botulinum.
Alerts have also been issued about a fish dish from an unknown manufacturer and a soft drink laced with cocaine.
The fish balls, are purported to be manufactured by Chen Ji Foods Co Ltd.
'Serious risk'
An investigation by the Food Standards Agency, however, has been unable to find information on the manufacture or distribution of the food.
Residents are also being warned about the dangers of a Caribbean soft drink, labelled as Cole Cold Pear-D.
This has been found to be contaminated with dangerous levels of cocaine and is said to pose "a very serious health risk".
No shops or supermarkets in the West Dunbartonshire area are known to stock the fish balls or Cole Cold Pear-D drink but residents are being warned against making purchases should they see the products.