Nicola McKelvie admits killing Daniel McEwan in neck slash attack
- Published
A woman is facing a lengthy jail term after admitting killing a man by slashing him on the neck.
Nicola McKelvie, 24, had been charged with murdering 47-year-old Daniel McEwan at a flat in Glasgow's Knightswood area on 17 June last year.
Prosecutors accepted her guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide. Sentence was deferred for reports.
Co-accused Ian Fleming, 31, was jailed for nine months after he admitted assaulting Mr McEwan.
At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Wise told McKelvie: "An unlawful killing is one of the most serious charges a court has to deal with."
Backdated sentence
As McKelvie was lead handcuffed to the cells, a woman - believed to be a relative of the victim - hurled abuse at her.
Lady Wise sentenced Fleming to nine months, but backdated the term until last August - effectively meaning he was freed.
The court had earlier heard that McKelvie had been at another man's flat in the city's Kirkton Avenue along with Mr McEwan and Fleming before the attack.
It was alleged Mr McEwan - who kept in poor health and rarely left his own home - touched McKelvie on the chest while at the property.
This prompted Fleming to kick the father-of-two before Mr McEwan went to leave the flat.
Prosecutor Bill McVicar said McKelvie then followed him out and struck her victim on the throat with a piece of glass.
A dying Mr McKelvie was then abandoned before a resident discovered him.
Paramedics and police were later unable to save him.
McKelvie, also of Kirkton Avenue, was arrested and initially blamed Fleming for the killing.
Fleming was also due to stand trial for murder, but prosecutors instead accepted a guilty plea to assault.