Murder trial set over death of Simon Richardson in Glasgow
- Published
A man is to stand trial for murder following the death of another man allegedly attacked in a city centre street.
Simon Richardson, 45, from Paisley in Renfrewshire, died after a disturbance in Wellington Street in Glasgow last November.
Luke Quinn, 32, appeared for a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Turnbull set a trial due to begin in June.
The murder allegation includes claims Mr Quinn repeatedly stamped on and kicked Mr Richardson and rifled his pockets.
