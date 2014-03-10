Murder trial set over death of Simon Richardson in Glasgow

Simon Richardson died following a disturbance in Glasgow's Wellington Street

A man is to stand trial for murder following the death of another man allegedly attacked in a city centre street.

Simon Richardson, 45, from Paisley in Renfrewshire, died after a disturbance in Wellington Street in Glasgow last November.

Luke Quinn, 32, appeared for a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Turnbull set a trial due to begin in June.

The murder allegation includes claims Mr Quinn repeatedly stamped on and kicked Mr Richardson and rifled his pockets.

