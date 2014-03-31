Glasgow Airport gets ready for A380 'superjumbo' flight
- Published
Preparations are under way at Glasgow Airport to cope with expected large crowds for the arrival of the world's largest passenger plane.
Emirates airlines is making a one-off flight to Dubai on 10 April using the Airbus A380 to mark 10 years of operations from Glasgow.
In 2010, thousands of people attended the plane's fist arrival in Manchester.
Glasgow Airport has issued advice for travellers and those wishing to view the aircraft's arrival and departure.
The Airbus A380 usually carries 525 passengers with seats in economy, business and first class, but can carry more than 850 passengers when flying with only economy seats.
Congestion measures
Glasgow Airport has been making preparations with Renfrewshire Council and Police Scotland in expectation of significant interest in the plane's arrival.
The aim is to ensure the safety of visitors and minimise congestion in and around the airport.
Viewing of the aircraft's arrival and departure will be limited to specific areas around the perimeter of the airfield.
There will also be no waiting or parking permitted on any of the airfield's perimeter roads - Barnsford Road, Abbotsinch Road and Walkinshaw Road.
Full details of the arrangements are available on Glasgow Airport's website.