Mary Geddes named as Bearsden fatal crash victim
A 60-year-old woman who died in a crash in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, has been named by police.
Mary Geddes, who was from Bearsden, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was in collision with a van. She died at the scene.
The crash happened at the junction of Ardoch Road and Boclair Road at about 08:15 on Monday.
Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured but badly shaken.
