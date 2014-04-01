Mary Geddes named as Bearsden fatal crash victim

A 60-year-old woman who died in a crash in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, has been named by police.

Mary Geddes, who was from Bearsden, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was in collision with a van. She died at the scene.

The crash happened at the junction of Ardoch Road and Boclair Road at about 08:15 on Monday.

Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured but badly shaken.

