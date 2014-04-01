David Lamont jailed over bedroom fire attack at Ayr home
A man who told his partner "we'll die together" after setting fire to his bed has been jailed for two years.
David Lamont, 48, put Ellie McCreadie, 49, at risk after he threw white spirit over her during the incident at his home in Ayr in August 2013.
He was originally charged with attempted murder but the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of assault to severe injury.
Lamont will also be monitored for 12 months following his release.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Lamont, who has previous convictions for violence, set the bed clothes alight before putting the blaze out.
'I've got babies'
During the trial, jurors heard Lamont claim in a police interview that his partner had started the fire.
In her evidence, Ms McCreadie said that Lamont had started the blaze and stopped her from leaving as the bedroom filled with smoke.
She told the jury that he pinned her by the arms and told her: "We'll die together".
She said she begged him: "Please don't. I've got babies. I don't want to die."
Ms McCreadie added: "I thought I was going to die. I loved him. I'm scared of David. That's the truth."