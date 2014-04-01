Murder bid slasher James Collins jailed for eight years
A man who was convicted of attempted murder over an apparently motiveless slashing attack in Glasgow has been jailed for eight years.
James Collins, 43, attacked Christopher Young on Priesthill Road, in Glasgow's Darnley area, in July 2010.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how police have not been able to establish why Collins carried out the attack.
Collins, of Priesthill, Glasgow, was also ordered to be supervised for two years following his release from jail.
