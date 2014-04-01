Illegal workers detained at Rothesay restaurants
Six illegal workers have been detained at four restaurants in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.
Home Office officials targeted the Indian Pavilion, Bute Asia, Jade Garden and Shonar Goan on Friday night.
They held two Indian nationals, aged 23 and 32, two Bangladeshi nationals, aged 24 and 51, a 42-year-old Argentinean and a 36-year-old from Myanmar.
The owner of each business faces a potential liability of up to £10,000 per illegal worker employed.
The Bute Asia and Shonar Goan both face penalties of up to £20,000 each and the Indian Pavilion and Jade Garden face a penalty of £10,000 each.
