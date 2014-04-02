Missing vulture Gandalf found on Scots island of Islay
A vulture that went missing from a bird of prey centre in North Lanarkshire has been found about 100 miles away on the island of Islay.
The bird, called Gandalf, disappeared from the World of Wings centre in Cumbernauld on 23 March.
There had been no confirmed sightings until a farmer on the Hebridean island spotted the vulture on his farm.
Gandalf was caught by a local bird expert and is being returned home. The vulture was hungry but unharmed.
She had been chased away from the skies above Cumbernauld by three buzzards who attacked as the vulture performed an aerial display.
It was the second time that Gandalf, a Ruppell's Griffon Vulture, native to Africa, had vanished from World of Wings.
The bird, which has a 10.5ft wingspan and can soar up to 37,000ft, went missing for a week in August 2010.
Gandalf has been the star at the World of Wings centre since 2006, when she was brought from the Sahel region of central Africa as part of a breeding programme.