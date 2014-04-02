Joseph Prunty jailed for raping girl and abusing another
- Published
A man who raped a 12-year-old girl and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl has been jailed for eight years.
Joseph Prunty, 56, attacked the children between 2006 and 2012 at various locations in Renfrewshire.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how he carried out the attacks while he was living with his wife and having an affair with another woman.
Prunty, who maintains his innocence, was also ordered to be supervised for four years after his release from jail.
'Sexual predator'
Jailing him at the High Court in Edinburgh, temporary judge Michael O'Grady QC told Prunty: "You are a sexual predator who targeted the young and vulnerable.
"Due to the dreadful nature of your crimes, a custodial sentence is the only disposal available to me.
"However, there is no sentence that this court can impose that will able to erase the ordeal or repair the damage that you inflicted upon these girls."
Prunty, from Cardonald, Glasgow, was convicted of the sex attacks following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.
The court heard how the bus bus driver raped the 12-year-old in a car in 2008 and at a house in 2012. He also groped the older girl.
Speaking after his conviction, Prunty's wife Dorothy, 58, said her husband "should rot in hell".