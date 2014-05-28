Family tributes to train death teenager Heather Still
- Published
The family of a 13-year-old girl killed by a train in East Renfrewshire have described her as a "beautiful and much-loved" daughter and sister.
Heather Still was struck by a train at Whitecraigs station at about 14:10 on Tuesday.
Her family said they were devastated by the "senseless" loss of her life.
British Transport Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
In a statement, Heather's family said: "We are completely devastated at the senseless loss of our beautiful and much-loved daughter and sister, Heather.
"Words cannot express our pain and despair."
Heather was a pupil at at Mearns Castle High School in East Renfrewshire.
Headteacher Dean Smith said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the loss of a bright and popular pupil.
"This is a time of profound sadness for our school community and we are concentrating on providing support to our pupils and staff, who are understandably shocked and upset."