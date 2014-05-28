BBC News

Family tributes to train death teenager Heather Still

Published

The family of a 13-year-old girl killed by a train in East Renfrewshire have described her as a "beautiful and much-loved" daughter and sister.

Heather Still was struck by a train at Whitecraigs station at about 14:10 on Tuesday.

Her family said they were devastated by the "senseless" loss of her life.

British Transport Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

In a statement, Heather's family said: "We are completely devastated at the senseless loss of our beautiful and much-loved daughter and sister, Heather.

"Words cannot express our pain and despair."

Heather was a pupil at at Mearns Castle High School in East Renfrewshire.

Headteacher Dean Smith said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the loss of a bright and popular pupil.

"This is a time of profound sadness for our school community and we are concentrating on providing support to our pupils and staff, who are understandably shocked and upset."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.