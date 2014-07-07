Tickets now available for Glasgow WWI centenary service
- Published
Applications are being taken for 4,000 tickets for part of the UK's largest World War I commemoration in Glasgow.
Free tickets to the cenotaph service in George Square were made available via a phoneline from 09:00. An automated message will play once they are gone.
A limit of four tickets per household applies and ticket holders are advised to bring photographic ID on the day.
The service, at 10:00 on 4 August, will run in tandem with a Commonwealth-themed service at Glasgow Cathedral.
It is hoped visiting heads of state, who will attend the closing ceremony of the Games the day before, will attend.
The Glasgow events will be the first and largest commemoration the UK is staging on the centenary of the conflict.
The events in Glasgow, Mons in Belgium, and Westminster Abbey, London, form a key part of the UK government's centenary programme.
Tickets to the Glasgow cenotaph service are being made available via the dedicated ticket line - 0141 287 7999.