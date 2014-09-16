Man dies after being struck by car in Ayr
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a car as he crossed a road in Ayr.
The incident happened at about 22:05 on Monday on the westbound carriageway of the A719 Whitletts Road near its junction with Craigie Road.
Police said that the man was struck by a silver Skoda Octavia private hire taxi.
The 52-year-old driver was alone in the car and was not injured. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Sgt Ian Thornton said officers were trying to trace the pensioner's movements before the accident.
The 70-year-old was 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and was wearing a black blazer, blue jeans and black shoes.
"Anyone who has information as to where the man had been on the evening of Monday 15 September, or anyone who has actually witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the divisional road policing unit at Irvine," said Sgt Thornton.