Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Amunai Hobbs was last seen at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley

A woman has disappeared after missing her flight to Thailand and going to hospital because she felt unwell.

Amunai Hobbs, 41, was seen in Glasgow Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She left to go to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley because she did not feel well but left at about 10:35, before treatment, and has not been seen since.

Police and relatives are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

Ms Hobbs is from Thailand but lives in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

Insp Gary Noonan said: "It is very unusual for Amunai not to be in contact with her family and we are very concerned as she had plans to travel abroad.

"We know she did not make the flight to Thailand and we are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing, given that she attended at hospital and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"If anyone has any information or any knowledge of Amunai's whereabouts or has seen her, please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

She is described as about 4ft 10ins, slim and with short black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a beige-coloured fur coat, a purple dress with staining down the front, purple leggings and black high-heeled shoes.