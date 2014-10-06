Image copyright BBC - police handout Image caption The suspect was filmed on CCTV inside and outside the shop

Police investigating an assault and attempted robbery at a shop in West Dunbartonshire have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The incident took place at McDermid's newsagent, on High Street, Dumbarton, at about 06:35 on 17 May this year.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 18 and 23, about 5ft 2in tall and of thin build with a local accent.

At the time of the raid he was wearing a dark grey waterproof jacket which had the hood up.

The jacket had lighter coloured patches on both shoulders and a white logo on the left breast.

The suspect was also wearing dark grey coloured trousers with lighter coloured bands on the sides, a football scarf covering the lower half of his face and was carrying a dark rucksack.

Det Con Stevie Monaghan, of Police Scotland, said: "At that time of day, the shop is busy with local people picking up their morning paper, therefore, I would urge anyone who may have been in the area to contact officers as they may have information that could assist with our inquiry."