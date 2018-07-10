Image copyright Nnot specified Image caption Tracey Wylde was found dead in her home in 1997

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death in 1997 of Tracey Wylde.

Ms Wylde was found dead in her flat in Barmulloch, Glasgow. She was 21.

Police have said members of her family have been informed of the development and "officers continue to liaise closely" with them.

The man arrested by police is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.