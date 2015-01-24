Man in hospital after flat incident
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in Irvine that saw part of the town centre cordoned off.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in a flat in the North Ayrshire town's High Street at about 14:50.
A man could later be seen on the roof of the building having apparently climbed out of a window.
Police said a 22-year-old man had subsequently been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.
Officers in riot gear had earlier taken up position in a shop underneath the flat.
No further details of the incident have been confirmed by police.