Man arrested over Glasgow bus incidents
- Published
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual assaults in the city centre of Glasgow.
It comes after police released images of a man they were keen to trace in relation to a series of incidents on buses in the city.
Three women were allegedly assaulted between 19 and 27 November last year.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a man had been arrested and charged. He added: "We thank the public for their assistance."
