Image copyright BBC - police handout Image caption Brogan Mearns has been missing since Saturday evening

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenage girl from Glasgow who has been missing for four nights.

Brogan Mearns, 13, was last seen at 18:00 on Saturday at her father's house on Tormusk Road in the Castlemilk area. She told him she was going for a walk.

Brogan is described as about 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and black shoulder length hair.

She was wearing blue skinny jeans and a purple hoodie.

Police said Brogan had gone missing before, but because of her age they were becoming very concerned about her.

They have urged Brogan, or anyone who knows where she is, to contact them.