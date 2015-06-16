The death of a man who was found badly injured in a street in north Glasgow is now being treated as murder.

Police received reports that the man had been found with head injuries on Cumbernauld Road, in the city's Riddrie area, at about 21:30 on Monday.

He has now been identified as Albert Smith McDonald, 58. He died while being taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Laura McLuckie said: "Cumbernauld Road would have been busy, with people coming out of the bingo and drivers passing through the area, around the time Albert was found.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information might be please get in touch as it may prove vital to our investigation."