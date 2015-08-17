Image copyright Buchanan Photos and police handout Image caption Mr Gannon died after being attacked by two men on Broomfield Lane in Glasgow's Springburn area

Police investigating the murder of a man who was found dying in a Glasgow street have asked for help to trace four potential witnesses.

Stephen Gannon, 36, was attacked by two men on Broomfield Lane, near St Monance Street, in the city's Springburn area, at about 17:20 on 14 August.

He died at the scene. His attackers ran off towards Balgrayhill Road.

Police have said they want to trace two men seen walking in St Monance Street and two people in a white van.

The two men seen in St Monance Street around the time of the attack were both carrying Asda shopping bags.

'Direct appeal'

The two people in the white transit van drew up near Broomfield Lane and the passenger got out and was seen entering a block of flats.

Det Ch Insp Allan Burton said: "I am making a direct appeal to these four people - they were in the area at the time of Mr Gannon's attack and we believe that they will have information which could assist our investigation and ultimately lead to the arrest of the two men responsible for Mr Gannon's death.

"We are continuing to carry out door-to-door inquiries and officers are still reviewing CCTV images from the surrounding area in an effort to find out further information regarding the suspects and the incident."