Sex assault police appeal for cyclist
- Published
Police investigating a sexual assault in the Croftfoot area of Glasgow are keen to speak to a cyclist who rode past as the attack was taking place.
Detectives said a 35-year-old woman was assaulted after she was approached by two men on Menock Road, near Castlemilk Road, at about 20:00 on Monday.
The woman was said to have been "extremely distressed" by the incident.
Police said a man cycled past the group at the time of the incident and the men ran off. They are keen to trace him.
Both men were white and spoke with local accents.
One was about 5ft 8 in and the other about 6ft tall.
Both are believed to be in their mid-20s.
Det Sgt Craig McPhail said: "I am appealing to the local community who may have seen this incident to get in touch and in particular the cyclist.
"People may have thought that there was nothing untoward going on but a woman has been assaulted and it's imperative we trace the men responsible.
"If you were the cyclist out on your bike that night, then please do contact us, any small piece of information could assist our investigation."