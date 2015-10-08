Craig Simpson faces trial over Margaret Quinn murder
A man is to stand trial accused of murdering a mother-of-four and attempting to murder another man at a flat in South Lanarkshire.
Craig Simpson, 35, is accused of fatally stabbing 36-year-old Margaret Quinn at the property in Skye Road, Cathkin, on 12 June this year.
He is also accused of attempting to murder John Paul Quinn at the flat.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Simpson's lawyer entered not guilty pleas to both charges.
Mr Simpson has also pleaded not guilty to being in possession of diazepam at a police station.
Judge Lord Bannatyne set a trial due to start in April.
