Two people in critical condition after Glasgow flats fire
- Published
Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after a fire at a block of flats in Glasgow.
Eight people were hospitalised with smoke inhalation after the blaze at Lendel Place in the Govan area.
Police said a 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were critical, while the other six are in a stable condition.
The fire service said 15 people were rescued from the four-storey property after a blaze in a basement flat spread at about 04:10 on Sunday.
About 25 firefighters tackled the blaze.
A fire service spokesman said some people on the upper floors were "attempting to escape smoke and flames" when firefighters turned up.
Eyewitness Tahir Aman told BBC Scotland: "There was just chaos. People who live up there were standing on the ledge, about five or six of them, waiting to jump out.
"But the lady from the ambulance told them not to."
Sana Mobeen, who lives next door, was treated for smoke inhalation.
She said: "My husband was up making milk for our wee one and suddenly he saw, through the kitchen window, fire coming out and the window exploded of a neighbour's house."
"We were sleeping, me and my son, and the lower window in our basement was just outside the house that actually caught fire so there was smoke coming inside where we were sleeping."
Ten residents of the flats were taken to a council rest centre until it is safe for them to return home.
Police said the affected people were taken to Ibrox Library before alternative accommodation was found.
Some of those rescued were taken down by ladders, the fire service said. Crews from six fire engines from across the city extinguished the blaze.
Brian Winter, the incident commander for Scottish Fire and Rescue, said: "The fire crews were met with a well-developed fire in a basement, which made conditions very challenging for them.
"Given the severity of this fire and the complications it presented, the quick actions of the crews in carrying out these rescues ensured that casualty numbers were kept to a minimum and the fire damage to the building itself was mainly restricted to the basement property."
The cause of the fire is unknown and a joint investigation between the fire service and Police Scotland is under way.
Paisley Road West reopened around 09:40 on Sunday.