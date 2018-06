Image copyright Police Scotland

A vulnerable elderly woman who was reported missing in Glasgow has been found, police have said.

Anne Normand, 76, went missing from her home in the Anniesland area of the city at about 18:10 on Monday.

Police expressed concern for her safety as she suffers from dementia and has difficulty communicating.

They later said she had been found in Cleveden Road, Kelvindale, about a mile from her home, and was being checked over by medical staff.