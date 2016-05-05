Image copyright Transport Scotland

Drivers are being warned to expect "significant delays" on the A8 in North Lanarkshire as part of a £500m project to upgrade Scotland's motorway network.

From 6 May, the road will be reduced to one lane at weekends, between Newhouse and Baillieston, for three months.

This will allow for demolition of Bo'ness Road bridge, which crosses the A8 at Chapelhall, and construction of a widened bridge at Shawhead junction.

Work to upgrade the M8, M73 and M74 is due to be completed in spring 2017.

Graeme Reid, project manager for the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project, said: "These works have been scheduled to take place over the weekends to avoid disruption to commuters during the morning and evening peaks.

"Two lanes will be reinstated in each direction ahead of the Monday morning rush hour."

Exempt weekends

A contraflow will be introduced on approach to the Chapelhall and Shawhead junctions, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction from 20:00 on Friday to 06:00 on Monday, for the next two weekends - 6-9 May and 13-16 May.

Following the initial two weekends, the contraflow at Chapelhall junction will be removed.

However, the weekend reduction to one lane in both directions on approach to Shawhead junction will remain in place for about three months.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The project has also seen a new bridge put in place to carry rail services between North Lanarkshire and Glasgow

Mr Reid added: "We're working closely with our contractor, Scottish Roads Partnership, to minimise the disruption to road users as a result of this work, and these restrictions will not be in place during the May Bank Holiday weekend (28-29 May), or during the weekend the Scottish Cup Final takes place at Hampden Park (21-22 May).

"Whilst we're doing everything we can to minimise the disruption, delays will be inevitable, so we're asking motorists to check the Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites for updates on this key route between Glasgow and Edinburgh, to plan their journeys in advance and to look at taking an alternative route if possible."

The motorway improvements project began in February 2014 and is scheduled for completion in spring 2017.

New junction

The work will upgrade the M8, M73 and M74 near Glasgow.

The work will see upgrading of the M8 between Baillieston and Newhouse to motorway standard.

This will require upgrades to the connections to the M73 motorway at Baillieston and a new junction at Shawhead, which will connect to the A725 East Kilbride road.

There will also be new junctions at Eurocentral and Chapelhall.

Improvements to the Raith Interchange near Hamilton in Lanarkshire include realignment of the A725.

There will be an underpass for the A725 and bridges carrying the Raith roundabout.

The improvements are expected to cut journey times by up to 18 minutes for the busiest sections of the M8.