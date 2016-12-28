British Transport Police are attempting to trace four people who were involved in a fight on a train which resulted in one person being injured.

The brawl broke out after two groups became involved in an row on a train which was travelling between Glasgow Central and Greenock Central.

The incident happened between 09:30 and 09:50 on 17 December.

Three of the people involved later got off the train at Greenock Central and the fourth got off at Greenock West.

One of the men is described as being white, of a sturdy build and was wearing a pink and white shirt, smart jeans and brown boots. He suffered a laceration to the head.

Two other men were both white. One was wearing a blue t-shirt, cream tracksuit and white trainers, whilst the other was wearing a black jacket.

A woman was also believed to have been involved. She had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a pink top.