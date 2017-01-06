Image copyright john mcgowan

The death of a woman in the Maryhill area of Glasgow is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

The body of the 36-year-old was found in a house in Glenfinnan Road around 15:05 on Wednesday.

Two officers were seen at the property on Friday afternoon. It was cordoned off by police tape and a bunch of flowers lay outside.

Earlier police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

They added: "A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."