Depeche Mode to headline 6 Music Festival

Depeche Mode are to headline the 6 Music Festival 2017 in Glasgow, the BBC has announced.

The band will play Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom venue on Sunday 26 March as part of the three-day festival.

BBC Radio 6 Music said they would perform tracks from their new album Spirit along with classic hits.

The full festival line-up, which includes Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Bonobo was revealed by 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne.

Other performers booked for the festival are Belle and Sebastian, Anna Meredith, Ride, Cate Le Bon and The Shins, among others. The full programme is available on the BBC Radio 6 Music website.

Depeche Mode, who formed in 1980 in Basildon, Essex, have not played at the 2,000 capacity Barrowland Ballroom for more than 30 years, when they performed as part of their Some Great Reward tour.

Image caption Lauren Laverne announced the line-up for the festival

6 Music Festival events will also be held at the O2 Academy, St Luke's and SWG3.

The radio station said there would also be a "celebration of live music, conversation, comedy and spoken word" at Glasgow's Tramway on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March from 11:00 to 17:00.

Lauren Laverne said: "The 6 Music Festival is going further north than ever before.

"I love Glasgow and have so many great memories of the city, and the 6 Music Festival is sure to create some more. The music is going to be awesome."

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10:00 on Friday.