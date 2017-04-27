Bike event aims to improve cycle routes

Glasgow cyclists are being encouraged to record their journeys during May to help improve and increase cycle routes.

The European Cycling Challenge (ECC) 2017 aims to collect GPS data on where people cycle, while promoting the health benefits of cycling.

Seven local authorities and the NHS have teamed up to form Team "Glasgow City Region".

Anyone interested in taking part can register on the event website, sign up to the Glasgow team and download the official app, NAViki.

Participants can also use data from Strava or other route trackers. Trips can also be manually logged.

The ECC has been described by organisers as the biggest cycling event across Europe.

Team "Glasgow City Region"