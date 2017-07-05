Image caption Police Scotland said the armed officers were a "standard" deployment given the current security level

Armed police will patrol near the new TRNSMT music festival this weekend as security is increased following recent attacks in London and Manchester.

Police said there was no specific intelligence suggesting a threat to the Glasgow event but it was standard practice given current security levels.

Officers warned that anyone with a bag should expect to be searched.

Radiohead, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and The Kooks are among the bands appearing at the festival on Glasgow Green.

Staged by DF Concerts, the non-camping event was created after it was announced T in the Park would "take a break" this year as organisers try to resolve issues around its recent move to a new site in Perthshire.

The TRNSMT festival runs from Friday to Sunday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Radiohead are among the bands appearing at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival

Supt Stewart Carle, the event commander, said: "Our preparations with our partners have been ongoing for many months and the public's safety is our top priority.

"There will be an increased security presence at the event and in the city centre.

"Firearms officers will be present near the venue, however it is important to stress there is no specific intelligence to suggest there is a threat to the festival - this deployment is standard in crowded places given the current security level of 'severe'.

"Our advice remains the same - be alert but not alarmed and enjoy the festival.

Police Scotland is urging people not to bring bags larger than an A3 sheet of paper to the festival.

Smoke devices

Officers also said there would be a zero-tolerance approach to drug-taking and anyone found with illegal substances would be arrested.

Anyone who is drunk will not be allowed into the festival and those who engage in disorderly and drunken, loutish behaviour inside the venue can expect to be ejected or arrested, police warned.

Flares, smoke devices and other pyrotechnics are also banned and anyone trying to bring them in will not be allowed entry.

Supt Carle added: "The festival organisers have put in place medical facilities and a welfare tent for those who may become unwell, but the best advice is to drink sensibly and take plenty of water, of which there will be free supplies."