Image caption The area around a flat near Braehead shopping centre was sealed off after a shooting

A gun was fired at the window of a flat near Braehead shopping centre in what police have described as "a targeted attack".

Officers sealed off the area following the incident in Kenley Road, Renfrew, at about 23:50 on Thursday.

No-one was injured, but police said they believed the address was targeted in the shooting.

They have appealed for the public to come forward with information relating to the attack.

Uniform and plain clothes patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the local community.

Forensics officers were seen examining the area on Friday morning.

Police have urged the public to get in touch with information on anyone seen acting suspiciously or any vehicles driving off at speed.