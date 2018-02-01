Your pictures: Super blue Moon lights up Scotland's skies
- 1 February 2018
Sky watchers have been treated to a "super blue Moon" across Scotland.
The Moon appeared about 7% larger and 15% brighter than usual because it was at the closest point to the Earth in its elliptical orbit.
It was also the second full Moon of the month, commonly called a blue Moon.
A lunar eclipse, known as a blood Moon, was visible in other parts of the world - although not the UK. The super Moon, blue Moon and eclipse coincided for the first time since 31 March 1866.
