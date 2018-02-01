Image copyright Glyn Booton

Sky watchers have been treated to a "super blue Moon" across Scotland.

The Moon appeared about 7% larger and 15% brighter than usual because it was at the closest point to the Earth in its elliptical orbit.

Image copyright Matthew Corney Image caption Seagulls and the blue moon in Portobello, Edinburgh, taken by Matthew Corney

It was also the second full Moon of the month, commonly called a blue Moon.

A lunar eclipse, known as a blood Moon, was visible in other parts of the world - although not the UK. The super Moon, blue Moon and eclipse coincided for the first time since 31 March 1866.

Image copyright Thelma Blewitt Image caption This atmospheric shot by Thelma Blewitt shows the Moon rising over Nethy Bridge

Image copyright Glyn Booton Image caption These photographs were taken just after 17:30 in Roberton, near Biggar in South Lanarkshire by Glyn Booton.

Image copyright Glyn Booton

Image copyright Glen Booton

Image copyright Sarah Clark Image caption This super clear shot of the moon was taken from East Kilbride by Sarah Clark by her new camera

All images copyrighted