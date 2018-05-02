Image caption Shayla and Lynette Greenop deny the charges

A jury has been told a daughter accused of murdering her mother was not someone involved in "conflict or violence".

Shayla Greenop's lawyer instead claimed her aunt, Lynnette, was "not someone you would be willing to cross".

Mark Stewart QC said: "Lynnette was repeatedly described as an aggressive, overbearing, confrontational, troublesome individual."

The pair deny murdering Sharon Greenop at their home in Troon.

The 46 year-old was allegedly assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

The court heard Shayla, 20, had been living with her mother before Lynnette moved in and "introduced herself to daily life".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

Sharon was disabled and had carers before her daughter and sister began looking after her.

In his closing speech, Mr Stewart said it was Lynnette who had "started to interfere with the care package" in place for Sharon.

The QC added Shayla had never previously been convicted or charged with an offence.

He told the court: "This is not someone habitually involved in conflict, violence or misconduct."

Judge Lady Carmichael is expected to give her legal directions to jurors on Thursday.

The women - both of Ayr, South Ayrshire - deny the accusations.

The trial continues.