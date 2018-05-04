Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston sustained two gunshot wounds to the head

The bullet that killed a man who was shot as he sat in his car at traffic lights went right through his brain, a pathologist has told a murder trial.

Dr Marjorie Turner was giving evidence at the trial of David Scott, 33, who denies murdering Euan Johnston, 26.

It is alleged he repeatedly discharged a firearm at Mr Johnston in Kinning Park, Glasgow, on 15 November 2016.

Dr Turner told prosecutor Alex Prentice QC that Mr Johnston had been hit twice in the head with bullets.

She said there were two entry wounds on the right-hand side of his skull.

Dr Turner said: "The post-mortem examination showed that this man sustained two gunshot wounds to his head.

"One passed through his brain, the other caused extensive fractures to the bones in his face including his right cheekbone and eye sockets."

The High Court in Glasgow has heard that Mr Johnston was shot as he sat in his Audi RS4 at the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street at about 23:40.

'Not survivable'

Three bullets were fired. Two hit Mr Johnston and the third lodged in the rubber seal of the driver's door.

Dr Turner told the jury: "The injury which went through the brain was not survivable. He may have survived the other gunshot wound."

The jury was told that Mr Johnston also had abrasions on his neck, right shoulder and right arm.

The pathologist said: "These may have been caused by broken glass."

She was asked about the general health of Mr Johnston, who was 5ft 9in tall and weighed approximately 29 stone.

Dr Turner said: "His heart was more than twice the normal upper limit. This could be in keeping with his obese build, but had no bearing on his death."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.