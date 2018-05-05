Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old was struck by a car as he crossed Westmuir Street in Parkhead

A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Glasgow.

The 17-year-old was hit by a silver Mazda at about 17:10 on Friday as he crossed Westmuir Street in Parkhead with three other men.

The car made off following the incident and was later found abandoned in Silverdale Street. The other men were uninjured.

Detectives have appealed for information from the local community to help trace the car's occupants.

The victim was taken initially to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary then later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Officers remain in the area carrying out door-to-door inquiries and CCTV footage is being examined.

Det Insp James Biggam said: "This incident has left a young man seriously injured and it's imperative we trace the occupants of the silver car.

"We are still trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and the reasoning for it. I am appealing to the local community to get in touch with us.

"You may have witnessed the incident or you may have seen the silver car prior to the incident taking place and can provide us with information which could assist our inquiries."