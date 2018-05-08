Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV appeal after Glasgow attack

Police believe a man caught on CCTV in a Glasgow store could help with an investigation into an assault on a 61-year-old woman.

Detectives have released an image of a man in blue jeans and a blue jacket they think could assist with their inquiries.

The victim was walking in Battlefield Road, near Cathcart Road, on Thursday 21 December last year.

Police say the woman was attacked at about 21.40.

The man police are keen to find is described as white, in his early 30s, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and speaks with a Glaswegian accent.

He was wearing baggy dark blue jeans and a blue zipped jacket with a square white panel/pattern on the left side and dark coloured trainers with white soles.