Police to investigate Nancy Glen sinking

Image caption Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall died on board the Nancy Glen

A criminal investigation is being held into the sinking of a fishing boat in which two men died.

The Nancy Glen went down in Loch Fyne, near Tarbert, on 18 January.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, who lived in the village, were on board. The boat and the men's bodies were recovered last month.

The Crown Office said the procurator fiscal had instructed Police Scotland to investigate the circumstances around the deaths.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.

"As this is a live investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Nancy Glen was recovered from the loch last month

A major search was launched by police and coastguard teams after the boat sank in January.

The alarm had been raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

A specialist lifting barge was used to bring the wreck to the surface last month and the bodies of Mr MacDougall and Mr Krawczyk were recovered.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) had previously conducted a seabed survey of the ship, which had been lying at a depth of more than 140m (459ft).

The MAIB said at the time it could not raise the boat, but the Scottish government stepped in to work with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to recover the bodies.