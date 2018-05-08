Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after suffering a "catastrophic" head injury

DNA matching that of a man accused of murder was found on an item of clothing recovered from a burnt-out car.

A court heard David Scott's DNA was matched to a Nike top found in a blue Audi A5 which was seen near the scene of a shooting in Glasgow.

Mr Scott, 33, denies murdering Euan "EJ" Johnston on 15 November 2016 as he sat at traffic lights at Shields Road and Scotland Street.

The Audi was seen speeding on Scotland Street and was later found burnt out.

Forensic Scientist Morag Coyle told a jury at the High Court in Glasgow she examined two tops - a Nike hoodie zipper and a Russell top - found in the burnt out car.

'Major contributor'

She said she found DNA matching that of Mr Scott on a fire-damaged dark-coloured Nike hi-tech Windrammer zipper top.

Image caption Euan Johnston was shot in his car at a junction on Scotland Street in Glasgow's south side

She said she found a "major contributor" of DNA and a "minor contributor" of DNA on the left side of a zipped pocket.

She told the jury: "DNA matching that of David Scott was the major contributor."

'Regular wearer'

The DNA of the minor contributor matched that of Scott's girlfriend Shelby McLaughland.

On another part of the damaged top Ms Coyle said that DNA matching that of Mr Scott was also found.

Ms Coyle said: "In our opinion the finding could be explained if David Scott was a regular wearer of this item."

She added: "We were unable to say whether David Scott was an occupant of the Audi Q5."

Under cross-examination Ms Coyle said she could not say how the garment got in the car, which may have been used in the perpetration of the crime, or how long it had been there.

The court has heard that Mr Johnston was shot twice to the head as his Audi RS4 sat at red traffic lights.

Minutes earlier he and his friend Brian McMahon, 31, had left the Red Pepper restaurant in St Andrews Road, after having a meal.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.