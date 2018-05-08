Image copyright Twitter/Robert Stewart Image caption Passengers gather to work out how they are going to continue their journeys

Train passengers in Glasgow have faced severe disruption after a signalling fault hit rush hour journeys.

Problems between Drumry and Hyndland affected trains travelling through Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central low levels.

Replacement buses were in operation with First Bus accepting rail tickets for journeys on affected routes.

The fault was reported by ScotRail just before 16:00 with disruption lasting several hours.

Major commuting routes were affected by the fault, including journeys between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh .

ScotRail apologised for the disruption and reminded customers that if they were delayed for more than 30 minutes they should keep hold of their tickets and claim compensation.

The delays followed major problems in Glasgow at the weekend.

Damage to overhead lines at Central Station saw passengers stranded on trains for several hours as dozens of services were cancelled and the station was closed.

On Monday Glasgow Queen Street was named Britain's most unpopular railway station in a survey of passengers.

It then emerged ScotRail missed performance targets in 22 out of 34 areas in the first months of 2018.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes will give evidence to MSPs on Wednesday on rail services in Scotland.

He is due to appear before the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee.

The train firm said its recent performance has been the best for more than six months.

'Decreasing performance'

Labour's transport spokesman Colin Smyth said: "This appearance could not be more timely.

"ScotRail is facing record fines for its repeated failure to meet standards of service and performance continues to plummet."

He added: "Behind these figures are hard-pressed passengers paying ever increasing fares for ever decreasing performance.

"Labour previously revealed that some commuters are paying up to a fifth of their wages on commuting costs."

Mr Smyth called for railways to be taken into public ownership.