Rail services resume after electrical fault

Image caption The delays are the latest to hit ScotRail services in recent days

Rail services have returned to normal after electrical problems caused major disruption for passengers around Glasgow.

No trains were running between Larkhall and Dalmuir, or Larkhall and Milngavie on Wednesday morning due to an overhead line fault.

The company confirmed services were being reintroduced about 11:30, though it warned delays may still occur.

It came as ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes gave evidence to MSPs.

Earlier this week it emerged the company missed performance targets in 22 out of 34 areas in the first months of 2018.

The train firm said its recent performance has been the best for more than six months.