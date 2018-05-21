Several streets have been sealed off in Glasgow as police forensic teams examine a damaged car.

The vehicle was discovered on Bunessan Street in Craigton, near Asda and Helen Street police station.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2:55 on Monday police were called to a damaged car in Craigton.

"Bunessan Street, Jura Street, Ulva Street and part of Torbreck Street are closed to allow officers to carry out inquires."

The spokeswoman said there were no reports of anyone being injured.

The discovery comes as police investigate a shooting in the Scotstoun area of the city on Sunday.