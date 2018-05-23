Image copyright AFP Image caption The men were seen on CCTV footage from 15 April

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with an attack and robbery.

Two Glasgow City parking attendants were working on Curtis Avenue, Glasgow, when they were assaulted at about 15:30 on Sunday 15 April.

Police Scotland believe the men, one of whom was wearing a Rangers scarf, may be able to help their inquiries.

Both men are white, in their mid-30s and with short dark hair.

The first man is described is 5ft 9in tall and was wearing a full grey tracksuit.

His accomplice is 5ft 7in and was wearing jeans and a light hooded tracksuit top.