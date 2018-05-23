Properties searched in missing woman hunt

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police hunting for a woman missing for more than five months are searching two properties.

Officers are looking at premises in Paisley and Girvan in a bid to trace Patricia Henry, who has not been seen since November last year.

A number of vehicles are also being examined and officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Ch Insp Gary I'Anson said Ms Henry's family were "understandably extremely concerned for her well-being".

He said it was not unusual for the 45-year-old to have limited contact with her family.

She has not been seen by family or friends since 11 November but she was only reported missing on 14 March.

She has lived in Spain in the past and it was originally thought she may have travelled abroad.

However, police believe she has not left the country.

Police appeal

Ch Insp I'Anson said officers were making "extensive efforts" to trace Ms Henry.

"The inquiry team are carrying out searches of properties in Paisley and Girvan, and examining vehicles, which may provide information which could assist in locating Patricia," he added.

"Local door-to-door inquiries are also under way. Patricia's family are being kept informed of any developments by specially-trained officers."

He said police were still treating the case as a missing person inquiry.

And he added: "I am reiterating earlier appeals for anyone who has information about Patricia's current whereabouts to get in touch. I am also appealing to Patricia herself to come forward and let her family or police know she is safe."

Ms Henry lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October last year.

She is white, 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build. She has collar-length brown hair.

She has a tattoo of two clouds, outlined in blue, with a red rose and green stem and the word "Patti" on her left arm.