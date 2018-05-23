Image copyright Police Sotland Image caption Missing children Olivia and Leon

Police are searching for two children reported missing from residential accommodation in Ayrshire.

Leon Williamson, 12, and Olivia Bryson, who is 14, were last seen at about 09:15 on Tuesday as they boarded a Glasgow-bound train at Glengarnock railway station near Beith.

Officers believe Leon and Olivia may have travelled to Manchester.

Olivia has family in the city and it is possible she was attempting to reach them.

Leon is about 5ft tall with a stocky build, short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging trousers, a white polo shirt, dark jumper and green trainers. He has a Scottish accent.

'Potential sighting'

Olivia is about 5 ft 2in tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, freckles and brown hair normally worn in ponytail. She was wearing dark-coloured jogging trousers, a North Face jacket which is grey-coloured at the top and dark-coloured at the bottom.

She tends to wear a black baseball cap with her jacket hood up. She has an English accent.

Image copyright Google images Image caption The two missing children may have been spotted in Whitworth Park in Manchester

Officers are liaising closely with colleagues from British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police.

They are are checking out a potential sighting in a Manchester park.

Sgt Allen Dodds said: "Our concern is growing for both Leon and Olivia. They are both young children and we need to know they are safe and well. We are liaising with our counterparts for any information which could assist us in locating Leon and Olivia.

"We are currently checking out a potential sighting of them in Whitworth Park in Manchester. However, I am appealing to anyone who may have seen them or who has any knowledge as to their whereabouts to contact us."