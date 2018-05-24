Image caption Flats at Torphin Crescent

A man's face has been slashed in a serious assault in Glasgow.

Police Scotland was alerted to the attack outside a flat in Torphin Crescent, Greenfield, at about 20:50 on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with an injury to his face but has been unable to provide any information about his attacker.

Police appealed for local residents who may have seen or heard something to get in touch.

Det Con Craig Hartley said: "The motive for the attack is unknown and we are trying to establish exactly what has happened.

"If you have any information, please pass your information on, it could prove vital in helping us find whoever is responsible for this attack."

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are gathering CCTV footage.