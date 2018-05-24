Body found in Shettleston Park

Image copyright Google

A man's body has been found in a park in Glasgow.

The discovery was made at about 20:00 on Wednesday at Budhill Square, near to Crammond Terrace in the Shettleston area of the city.

Police confirmed that the body of a 46-year-old man had been found and that they were not treating the incident as suspicious.

The discovery resulted in a police cordon which prevented public access to the park on Thursday morning.